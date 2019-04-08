Australia Receives Next Two F-35A Joint Strike Fighter Aircraft

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 08, 2019)

Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, together with Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, announced the arrival of the next two F-35A Joint Strike Fighter aircraft into Australia.



“I’m pleased to welcome our newest F-35As, A35-011 and A35-012, bringing the total number of aircraft in Australia to four,” Minister Pyne said.



“After completing various validation and verification activities in the United States, these aircraft have now arrived at RAAF Base Williamtown and will be assigned to Number 3 Squadron.”



Minister Reynolds said the F-35A program has provided significant opportunities for Australian industry.



“More than 50 Australian companies have directly shared in over $1.3 billion in global F-35A production contracts to date, employing more than 2,400 Australians,” Minister Reynolds said.



“This also includes small and unique Australian businesses who indirectly benefit through the supply chain network.”



“More opportunities are expected for Australian companies as production continues, with Australian industry involvement expected to exceed $2 billion by 2023 and employ 5,000 people nationally.”



Australia will take delivery of eight F-35A aircraft in 2019 and at least 72 aircraft over the life of the program.



