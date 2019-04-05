Oleksandr Turchynov: A New Mobile Cruise Missile System Has Been Tested

(Source: National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine; issued April 05, 2019)

Ukraine’s new truck-mounted P-360 cruise missile is said to have a range of over 300 km, and to be capable of complex, pre-programmed flight paths before hitting its target. (NSDCU photo)

A new mobile cruise missile system has been tested successfully. This was reported by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov after the tests were completed in the Odesa region.



According to him, this new mobile cruise missile system "was created by Ukrainian scientists, designers and manufacturers in record time."



"The system includes a universal self-propelled launch station, a vehicle for transporting missiles, a transport-charging vehicle, and a command-and-staff module,” Mr. Turchynov said adding that all components of the system, as well as the high-precision cruise missile P-360, had never before been produced in Ukraine, "therefore these tests are of fundamental importance for strengthening the defense potential of our state."



The NSDC Secretary informed that during the tests, the work of all components of the missile system and flight characteristics of the missile were checked. "The cruise missile completed a flight task of a unique complexity: flying over 100 km in the direction of the sea, it turned 180 degrees, and on the way back, precisely hit the target,” Mr. Turchynov noticed adding that flight and maneuvering of the missile were recorded by technical means of observation both on the coastline and on Snake Island.



"The new mobile cruise missile systems can quickly be put on certain combat positions and be ready to conduct a missile strike in minutes,” he said stressing that Ukrainian cruise missiles P-360 are capable of precisely striking surface and ground targets at distances of over 300 km."



According to Mr. Turchynov, all components of the system and the missile itself "perfectly worked out the tasks and proved their conformity to the given characteristics."



The NSDC Secretary said that an interesting feature of today's tests was the involvement of cadets and officers from the Institute of Naval Forces of the National University "Odessa Maritime Academy" to participate in them.



"Today, we are creating a fundamentally new weapon, which the Ukrainian army had never had, and therefore, yet at the testing level, we begin to prepare military professionals who should be prepared for the operation and combat use of modern and high-precision missile systems," Mr. Turchynov summarized.



