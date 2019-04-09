RAAF Receives Latest P-8A Poseidon Aircraft

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 09, 2019)

Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP and Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC have announced receipt of the latest P-8A Poseidon aircraft into the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).



Minister Pyne said this was another milestone in this important project to enhance Australia’s maritime security.



“The Poseidon is a cutting-edge aircraft that will conduct a range of tasks including anti-submarine warfare; maritime and overland intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and support to search and rescue missions,” Minister Pyne said.



“Aircraft number eight had been identified as RAAF’s long-term fatigue management aircraft and had been fitted with a raft of diagnostic equipment.”



“This specially equipped aircraft will allow RAAF to collect useful data to analyse the life of the aircraft and identify what can be done to sustain it further.”



Minister Reynolds said the Poseidon aircraft will not only play an important role in maintaining border security but also in boosting opportunities for defence industry and creating jobs.



“These aircraft will be based and sustained at RAAF Base Edinburgh in South Australia, creating over 120 jobs by next year.” Minister Reynolds said.



“The project is part of a broader Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance precinct being developed at the Super Base, which will support and create highly skilled jobs in South Australia for decades to come.”



“A workforce of over 4,000 Australians has already contributed to the broader infrastructure build happening at RAAF Base Edinburgh.”



The eighth aircraft is now undergoing its verification and validation flying in the United States, and will join the rest of the fleet in Australia, based at RAAF Base Edinburgh, in mid-June 2019.



