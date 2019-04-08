Kalyani Group and Thales to Develop the Next Generation of Defence Systems Capability in India

(Source: Thales; issued April 08, 2019)

Representatives of the Kalyani Group, Thales, the Australian Department of Defence and the Royal Australian Navy pose in the vehicle deck of HMAS Canberra, where Australian defense industry exhibited its equipment during the ship’s tour. (Thales photo)

Kalyani Group and Thales have formalized a new collaboration for the design, development and manufacture of next generation weapons systems for the Defence and Law Enforcement sectors in India and abroad.



The collaboration between KSSL and Thales will leverage Thales’s more than 100 years’ experience in the design, development and manufacture of world leading defence systems in Australia.



The agreement was signed onboard the HMAS Canberra in a call in India, by MKK Iyer, Vice President (Defence), Kalyani Group and Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, VP and Country Director India, Thales.



“Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President & CEO (Defence & Aerospace), Kalyani Group, said, “We are very excited to enter the military weapon systems segment. This alliance will combine Thales's advance technology, knowledge and experience as an OEM with world class design, development and manufacturing capabilities of the Kalyani Group. Our cooperation aims to provide indigenously manufactured solutions for both the Indian and international markets, thereby furthering the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government.”



“We are very pleased to bring high-end technology from Australia and work in close collaboration with the Kalyani Group for the design and development of next generation defence systems including variants of the F90 assault rifle already in service with the Australian Defence Forces. This new collaboration will help us serve India as well as international markets. This partnership is the result of our ambition to support soldiers on operations with next generation, cutting edge technology and reaffirms our commitment to India,” said Kevin Wall, VP vehicles and tactical systems, Thales.





Kalyani Group is a 2.5 billion USD multinational conglomerate. Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. (KSSL) is its principal company for Defence & Aerospace. KSSL has emerged from being a traditional supplier of components and subsystems to becoming a complete system and solutions provider, thus enabling a dedicated and focused approach towards realizing the aim of becoming a leading defence player in the world.



Present in India since 1953, Thales is headquartered in New Delhi and has other operational offices and sites spread across Noida, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai, among others. Over 1,150 employees are working with Thales in India. Since the beginning, Thales has been playing an essential role in India’s growth story by sharing its technologies and expertise in Defence, Transport, Aerospace and Digital Identity and Security markets.



Thales generated revenues of €19 billion in 2018 with 80,000 employees in 68 countries.



(ends)



Australian and Indian Defence Industry Team-Upon Board HMAS Canberra

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 09, 2019)

Thales Australia has signed a teaming agreement with Kalyani Group, an Indian auto ancillary and defence company, to compete for the upcoming close-quarter battle carbine procurement for India’s Ministry of Defence.



The agreement was signed on board HMAS Canberra in Vishakhapatnam, India.



Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the signing of the teaming agreement was a win-win for Australia and India, and an excellent example of the Liberal and National Government’s commitment to support Australian defence industry.



“Thales Australia will offer the F90CQB, a short-barrelled variant for the F90/EF-88 rifle in service with the Australian Defence Force, in partnership with Kalyani Group, who will manufacture the weapon in India,” Minister Reynolds said.



“This procurement is for up to 350,000 carbines for the Indian Armed Forces, which would be delivered over a period of five years.”



HMA Ships Canberra, Success, Newcastle and Parramatta, supported by the submarine HMAS Collins and a Royal Australian Air Force P8-A Poseidon aircraft, are in India for AUSINDEX 2019 for the bilateral Navy exercise.



Engagement with India through AUSINDEX is the cornerstone of Australia’s Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2019 series.



-ends-

