EPI and The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Extend the TP400 Service Contract

(Source: Europrop International; issued April 08, 2019)

EPI has the great honour to continue providing the RMAF with technical and logistic support, parts availability and MRO services for their TP400 engines fleet.



Indeed, during the 2019 LIMA Exhibition, Christophe Bruneau, President of Europrop International, signed an agreement to extend for the fourth year the services contract for the TP400-powered Airbus A400M of the Malaysian Air Force.



The signing ceremony was witnessed by YB Tuan Haji Mohamad bin Sabu (Minister of Defence of Malaysia), YBhg Dato’ Halimi bin Abd Manaf (Secretary General, Ministry of Defence), YB Tuan Loke Siek Fook (Deputy Ministry of Defence) and General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin (Chief of Defence Forces).



“We are very pleased to extend our partnership with the RMAF, which has one the highest level of engines and aircraft availability.” said Christophe Bruneau.



The Royal Malaysian Air Force began operating the Airbus A400M in March 2015 and currently operates four aircraft.



