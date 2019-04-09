US Threatens EU with New Tariffs Over Airbus Subsidies

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued April 09, 2019)

The Trump administration has lashed out at Brussels for subsidies received by aerospace giant Airbus. A US official has described growing impatience in Washington, saying: "The time has come for action."



The White House on Monday threatened to impose new tariffs on European products over subsidies to aerospace giant Airbus.



Relations between the US and the European Union have dived under President Donald Trump, in part because of his "America First" approach that emphasizes protectionist policies aimed at shoring up American industry.



What the US Trade Representative said:

--"Our ultimate goal is to reach an agreement with the EU to end all WTO-inconsistent subsidies to large civil aircraft."

--"This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action."

--When the EU ends these harmful subsidies, the additional US duties imposed in response can be lifted."



Trans-Atlantic tariffs



US Trade Representative's office said a number of civil aviation sector products could be hit with tariffs, including Airbus aircraft.



The Trump administration has previously threatened to impose tariffs on European products. Last year, it briefly imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminum.



The threat comes as Boeing, the US aerospace giant, suffers major share price losses after its 737 MAX was grounded following two deadly crashes.



Does Airbus benefit from subsidies?



For years, the US has tried to pressure the EU — especially member states France, Germany, Spain and the UK — into dropping subsidies for Airbus.



In 2011, a World Trade Organization (WTO) report found that the European aerospace company had benefited from more than €16 billion ($18 billion) in subsidies from 1968 to 2006.



The EU responded by removing certain subsidies, but Washington said it didn't go far enough. The US has continued to push proceedings at the WTO, which is expected to reach a result from the arbitration later this year.



(ends)



Airbus Says U.S. Sanctions On Its Aircraft Would Have No Legal Basis (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published April 09, 2019)





Washington on Monday proposed a list of EU products, from large commercial jets to dairy products and wine, on which to impose tariffs as retaliation for European aircraft subsidies.



The EU and the United States have fought for over a decade over mutual claims of illegal aid to plane giants Boeing and Airbus. Both sides have been judged by the WTO to have paid billions of dollars of subsidies to gain advantage, and asked to stop or face potential sanctions.



Airbus spokesman Rainer Ohler said the planemaker had taken measures to comply with the “relatively minor” outstanding requirements. U.S. talk of $11 billion worth of damage from EU subsidies to Airbus was excessive, he added.



“The amount is largely exaggerated and in any case will be defined by the WTO and not the U.S.” Ohler said. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the full story, on the Reuters website.



(ends)







PARIS --- European planemaker Airbus said on Tuesday it saw no legal basis for the United States’ move towards imposing trade sanctions on its aircraft and warned of deepening trade tensions.Washington on Monday proposed a list of EU products, from large commercial jets to dairy products and wine, on which to impose tariffs as retaliation for European aircraft subsidies.The EU and the United States have fought for over a decade over mutual claims of illegal aid to plane giants Boeing and Airbus. Both sides have been judged by the WTO to have paid billions of dollars of subsidies to gain advantage, and asked to stop or face potential sanctions.Airbus spokesman Rainer Ohler said the planemaker had taken measures to comply with the “relatively minor” outstanding requirements. U.S. talk of $11 billion worth of damage from EU subsidies to Airbus was excessive, he added.“The amount is largely exaggerated and in any case will be defined by the WTO and not the U.S.” Ohler said. (end of excerpt)(ends)

USTR Proposes Products for Tariff Countermeasures in Response to Harm Caused by EU Aircraft Subsidies

(Source: United States Trade Representative; issued April 08, 2019)