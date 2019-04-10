Construction of the Defence High Performance Computing Centre

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 10, 2019)

A Defence High Performance Computing Centre is to be constructed at the Defence Science and Technology site in Edinburgh, South Australia.



Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC and Assistant Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon David Fawcett today announced Defence was in the final stages of procuring a head contractor to deliver the works on the $68 million project.



“Defence Science and Technology provides Defence and national security agencies with scientific advice and innovative technologies to meet Australia’s defence and security challenges,” Minister Reynolds said.



“High Performance Computing, or supercomputing, plays a vital role in the design, development and analysis of modern weapon systems and national security systems, including our future ships and other major defence platforms.”



Assistant Minister Fawcett said the supercomputing capability of the Defence High Performance Computing Centre is intended to support Defence’s major acquisitions through their lifecycle.



“The works will deliver the new fit for purpose facility. The head contractor will also be responsible for procuring and managing subcontractors to construct the works,” Assistant Minister Fawcett said.



“Consistent with the Defence Policy for Industry Participation, the head contractor will develop a Local Industry Capability Plan to maximise the opportunities for local businesses to be involved in the project, both directly through sub-contract packages and indirectly through manufacturing, supply and transportation of the equipment and materials.”



Construction is anticipated to commence in mid-2019 for completion in late 2020.



