Northrop Grumman Selected to Provide Maintenance and Logistics Services to US Navy

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued April 09, 2019)

HERNDON, Va. --– Northrop Grumman Corporation was selected by Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and the Naval Aviation Enterprise, as part of a $12.6 billion indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) multiple award contract, to compete to provide Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew and Related Services (CMMARS) to the U.S. Navy. This IDIQ contract will focus on improving readiness, increasing mission availability and providing the most relevant capabilities to today’s warfighters.



Northrop Grumman brings decades of mission systems and aviation sustainment support expertise. Along with its heritage of providing and supporting U.S. Naval Aviation platforms as a trusted partner of the U.S. Navy, the company will improve fleet readiness and integrate modern capabilities to ensure mission success.



“CMMARS helps us solidify our partnership with the Navy as a trusted provider of aircraft capabilities, support, sustainment and modernization to ensure they have the tools needed to conduct combat operations around the globe,” said John Parker, vice president and general manager, global logistics and modernization, Northrop Grumman. “We look forward to expanding our support of the Naval Aviation Enterprise. For decades, the Navy has flown Northrop Grumman aircraft or aircraft in which we have been a major partner in, and we want to continue to provide the capabilities and support needed for decades to come.”





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

