Boeing Expands Supply Chain Offerings with Used Serviceable Material Capability

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued April 09, 2019)

ATLANTA --- Boeing is expanding its total lifecycle support offerings by managing the entire end-to-end process of its Used Serviceable Material (USM) business. USM provides customers with a convenient and cost-efficient alternative to brand-new parts, offering high-quality recertified parts harvested from retired aircraft.



“Our customers are demanding increased flexibility, responsiveness and cost-efficient options for aftermarket support,” said Ken Shaw, vice president of Supply Chain for Boeing Global Services. “Used Serviceable Material management gives our customers the ability to acquire high-quality parts quickly, and at a low cost.”



Announced at MRO Americas, this capability adds to Boeing’s extensive, one-stop-shop supply chain offerings and provides the quality guarantee of working directly with an original equipment manufacturer.



In addition to expanding used serviceable material offerings, Boeing announced the following agreements to provide customers with supply chain solutions:



-- Aviation Technical Services (ATS) has signed a three-year multi-commodity spare parts package supporting their maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities.



-- Boeing subsidiary Aviall and Eaton Aerospace have signed a multi-year agreement in which Aviall will manage an exchange pool of rotables for Eaton’s airline customers, and provide around-the-clock support to these customers through Aviall’s 24/7/365 aircraft on ground team.



-- Aviall and Valcor Engineering announced a multi-year exclusive distribution agreement in which Aviall will stock and sell Valcor products. The products include an air separation module which extracts nitrogen from ambient air and an enhanced version of this flight-critical component for airlines.



Operating as one of Boeing's three business units, Global Services is headquartered in the Dallas area.



