Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 09, 2019)

SLSCO Ltd., Galveston, Texas, was awarded a $789,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for border replacement wall construction. Nine bids were solicited with six bids received.



Work will be performed in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $388,999,999 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (W912PP-19-C-0018).



