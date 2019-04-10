Lifesaving Redwing Silvershield Units for Afghanistan

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 10, 2019)

Defence has engaged Brisbane-based Australian industry supplier, L3-Micreo to manage the production, manufacture and delivery of more than 14,000 additional life-saving SILVERSHIELD units to the Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces.



SILVERSHIELD is a world-class, vehicle-mounted force protection system produced by Defence under the REDWING program. The system provides protection against radio controlled improvised explosive devices.



Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds announced the contract at L3 Micreo in Brisbane and said the capability would make a real difference to the lives of our Afghan partners, providing them with confidence as they continue operations against determined insurgent and terrorist groups.



“The REDWING Program is part of Australia’s broader commitment to Afghanistan’s long-term security and development,” Minister Reynolds said.



An initial 16,000 SILVERSHIELD units were delivered to Afghanistan throughout 2018. The systems are Australian designed, developed and manufactured, and tailored for use in the harsh environment of Afghanistan.



On delivery of this latest order, Australian industry and Defence will have produced and exported over 226,000 individual and vehicle mounted REDWING systems, with an export value of over $109 million, since 2015.



L3 Micreo Managing Director Sarah Earey said the company was honoured to welcome Minister Reynolds to L3 Micreo to announce the award of the Silver shield production order.



“We continue to be extremely proud to produce these life-saving force protection systems for Defence to help address the persistent and evolving threat of IEDs in Afghanistan” Director Earey said.



Major sub-system components for SILVERSHIELD are provided by Australian suppliers Axiom Precision Manufacturing, SRX Global (Australia), ZCG Scalar and Lintek.



“The REDWING program is a successful collaboration between Defence and industry, and SILVERSHIELD further demonstrates Australian industry’s ability to meet the challenge of high volume and time-critical manufacturing,” Minister Reynolds said.



“Australian Defence industry continue to deliver life-saving cutting-edge Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) technology which represent our enduring effect in Afghanistan.”



-ends-

