Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu Holds Teleconference with Leadership of Armed Forces

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 09, 2019)

Today the National Centre for State Defence Control in Moscow hosted another teleconference of Defence Ministry chaired by the General of the Army Sergei Shoigu. There were two issues on the agenda.



The first one concerned the heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov.



Defence Minister reminded that in last April last, the Ministry of Defence signed a government contract with the Zvezdochka Ship-building Centre to recover and upgrade the technical readiness of the ship.



At the moment, work is underway in accordance with the master schedule.



Technical readiness of the carrier is 25%. It will have been repaired and modernised by 2020. Sergei Shoigu proposed to discuss the progress of work on the ship.



The second question related to fitting military facilities with security equipment.



The Defence Minister said that security equipment has been installed in more than 16,000 objects. By the beginning of 2020 the number will reach 17,000.



“Equipment systems ensure security and counter-terrorism safety for military units, so that military personnel do not have to distract from their combat training”, Sergei Shoigu stressed.



The attendees also considered the process of fitting facilities with modern security equipment.



Afterwards, the Defence Minister drew attention to a number of upcoming significant events.



The keel laying ceremony of the far marine zone ships will take place on April 23 - two 22350 Project frigates in Saint-Petersburg at the Severnaya Verf shipyard and two 11711 Project amphibious ships in Kaliningrad at the Yantar’ shipyard.



Simultaneously, the docking of the large blocks of the 20386 Project corvette’s hull will be conducted at Severnaya Verf.



The ship will be named after Merkuriy, the military Russian Fleet brig, which feat will mark 190th anniversary this May.



During the Russian-Turkish war it defeated two battleships of the enemy superior in weapons and size.



The Minister of Defence expressed confidence that revival of the name of the heroic brig will preserve the significant pages of the Navy’s history.



‘’The mentioned ships are to have been commissioned by the Navy by 2025. They will significantly strengthen the surface action group of the far marine zone’’, Sergei Shoygu pointed out.



The VIII Moscow Conference on International Security will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Defence from 23 to 25 April.



Its agenda includes burning issues concerned strengthening global and regional stability, comprising the consequences of the terrorist defeat in Syria, the political settlement in the country, the humanitarian aspects of post-conflict reconstruction and the repatriation of refugees.



It is also planned to discuss the problems of missile defence, peacekeeping and new approaches to international military cooperation.



For the first time a part of the program will be held at the Patriot Park in the suburbs of Moscow.



According to the Minister of Defence, military delegations and leading experts from more than 100 countries are expected to take part in the forum. Thirty-five heads of Departments of Defence have already confirmed their participation.



The most important event of this spring is the Victory Parade on Red Square on May 9.



Sergei Shoigu said that it will be attended by over 13,000 people and will involve up to 160 units of weapons and military equipment. An aviation group of 74 aircraft will fly over the main square of the country.



For the first time, the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a unit of female military personnel of Air and Space Defence Academy and Cadet Corps of the Investigative Committee were chosen to take part in the Parade.



The Minister of Defence drew the attention of the officials to the need to carry out all the preparations in full and on time.



-ends-

