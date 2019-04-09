Major Air Regulators to Join FAA's Review Panel on Boeing's 737 MAX (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published April 09, 2019)

By Stella Qiu, David Shepardson

BEIJING / WASHINGTON --- China, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Ethiopia, Indonesia and at least five other major regulators are expected to join the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) review panel on the Boeing 737 MAX, officials said on Tuesday.China confirmed on Tuesday it would join the review, while Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore previously said that they would join the panel. Officials told Reuters that Australia, EASA, Brazil, Indonesia and Ethiopia are also expected to take part.Former National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Christopher Hart, who is chairing the review, told reporters on Friday that it would begin later in April and would take about 90 days.Hart said the review is in response “to the growing need for globalization ... because these airplanes are all over the place” and to the need for a “uniform response.”The FAA said last week it was forming an international team to review the safety of the aircraft, grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes - in Indonesia in October and in Ethiopia last month - that killed nearly 350 people.American Airlines and Southwest Airlines Co said this week they were extending flight cancellations due to the grounding until early June. (end of excerpt)-ends-