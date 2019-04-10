Boeing Shareholders Sue Over 737 MAX Crashes, Disclosures (excerpt)

By Jonathan Stempel

CHICAGO --- Boeing Co’s legal troubles grew on Tuesday as a new lawsuit accused the company of defrauding shareholders by concealing safety deficiencies in its 737 MAX planes before two fatal crashes led to their worldwide grounding.The proposed class action filed in Chicago federal court seeks damages for alleged securities fraud violations, after Boeing’s market value tumbled by $34 billion within two weeks of the March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX.Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg and Chief Financial Officer Gregory Smith were also named as defendants.Boeing spokesman Charles Bickers had no immediate comment.According to the complaint, Boeing “effectively put profitability and growth ahead of airplane safety and honesty” by rushing the 737 MAX to market to compete with Airbus SE, while leaving out “extra” or “optional” features designed to prevent the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes. (end of excerpt)-ends-