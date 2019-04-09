Japan – Standard Missile (SM)-3 Block IB

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 09, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Japan of up to fifty-six (56) Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IB missiles for an estimated cost of $1.150 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Japan has requested to buy up to fifty-six (56) Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IB missiles. Also included are missile canisters, U.S. Government and contractor representatives' technical assistance, engineering and logistical support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated cost is $1.150 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region. It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability.



The proposed sale will provide Japan with increased ballistic missile defense capability to assist in defending the Japanese homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor for the SM-3 Block IB All Up Rounds will be Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona. The prime contractor for the canisters will be BAE Systems, Minneapolis, Minnesota. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require annual trips to Japan involving U.S. Government and contractor representatives for technical reviews, support, and oversight for approximately five years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

