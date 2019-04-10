India Supreme Court to Hear Dassault Jet Deal in Setback for Modi (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published April 10, 2019)

By Suchitra Mohanty

NEW DELHI --- India’s Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will hear a request for an investigation into a $8.7 billion fighter jet deal with France’s Dassault Aviation, in a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.As India heads into a general election on Thursday, the court agreed to examine new evidence published by newspapers after it rejected the petitions last December. The published material was privileged defense documents, the government says.“Preliminary objections of the Centre are dismissed,” said the court, led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, referring to the federal government, adding that it would set a date for further hearings.Modi, facing a tightening election, has vehemently denied opposition allegations of wrongdoing in the purchase of 36 Rafale planes and the government had asked the court to reject the petitions, citing national security. (end of excerpt)-ends-