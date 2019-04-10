Wreckage Confirmed to Be from Crashed Japanese F-35 Fighter (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published April 10, 2019)

By Tim Kelly

This aircraft, s/n 79 – 8705, is the one that crashed off Japan’s north-western coast Tuesday night, only the second F-35 to crash since first flight in 2006. The pilot is still missing, and Japan’s remaining 12 F-35s have been grounded. (JASDF photo)

Interesting issues regarding the JASDF F-35 loss. US has recovered an SR-71 and F-14 for crash analysis and OpSec (and searched for KAL007 black boxes recovered by USSR), so expect this event to have an even higher priority. https://t.co/jOUFzPNYL2 — Robert Hopkins (@CobraBall3) April 9, 2019

TOKYO --- Search and rescue teams found wreckage belonging to a Japanese Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter that disappeared on Tuesday over the Pacific Ocean close to northern Japan, a military spokesman said on Wednesday.“We recovered the wreckage and determined it was from the F-35,” a spokesman for the Air Self Defense Force (ASDF) said, adding that the pilot of the aircraft was still missing.The advanced, single-seat jet was flying about 135 km (84 miles) east of the Misawa air base in Aomori Prefecture at about 7:27 p.m. (1027 GMT) on Tuesday, when it disappeared from radar, the Air Self Defense Force said.The aircraft was less than a year old and was delivered to the ASDF in May last year, the spokesman said. (end of excerpt)-ends-