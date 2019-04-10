Laying the Foundations for Qatar's Future Technicians

(Source: BAE Systems; issued April 10, 2019)

Construction begins on a landmark Technical Institute to provide specialist training for Qatar's Armed Forces technicians.



At a ceremony in Doha on the 10th April, foundations were laid to mark the start of construction of a new Technical Institute to provide dedicated technician training for Qatar Armed Forces.



The new training facility, constructed by BAE Systems on behalf of the Armed Forces, represents an important next step in the strengthening relationship between the UK and the state of Qatar, following the agreement for the sale of Typhoon aircraft and a bespoke training solution in December 2017.



The new institute will use the latest technology and training techniques to deliver engineering, technical and English language training to Qatari students, benefitting from BAE Systems’ global expertise in combat air training solutions. Graduates from the institute will gain internationally recognised qualifications and go on to support technologically advanced Qatar Armed Forces platforms in the future.



At the ceremony in Qatar, a symbolic stone was placed by Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) His Excellency Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, the Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces and BAE Systems CEO, Charles Woodburn.



Speaking at the ceremony Charles Woodburn commented: “We are proud to play a part in developing Qatar’s future workforce. With the establishment of the Technical Institute, we will deliver the highest standard of technical training and critical skills to the Qatar Armed Forces. This important milestone in our relationship with Qatar underlines BAE Systems’ commitment to working in partnership with our customers as they deliver their national priorities.”



