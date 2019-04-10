Industry Demonstrates Electronic Warfare in Live Combat Environment

(Source: Estonia Ministry of Defence; issued April 10, 2019)

A three-day electronic warfare defence industry exhibition event is taking place at the Tartu Airport, where nearly 30 international and Estonian companies are demonstrating their products in a live electronic combat environment.



According to Kusti Salm, Head of the Defence Investments Department at the Ministry of Defence of Estonia, the event, which is taking place for the second time in Estonia, provides defence and security structures with the opportunity to personally test the best electronic warfare products and equipment currently available on the market.



‘The event is set apart from typical defence industry exhibitions by the demonstration of equipment in an actual electronic combat, i.e. a radio frequency and electromagnetic, environment. Visitors will be able to experience everything first hand and test the operating reliability of products,’ Salm said.



For example, the Estonian companies Threod Systems and Milrem Robotics are introducing a joint solution comprised of drones and unmanned land vehicles, which can be used from a distance on the battlefield for gathering information and identifying the enemy.



The defence industry fair was opened by Major General Indrek Sirel, Deputy Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, who noted that the digital world doesn’t recognise national borders.



‘It is very important that we share our knowledge and experience, and that we merge them together, so that we are stronger when it comes to confronting future threats in the cyber field,’ Sirel said.



More than 300 people are participating in the international exhibition, and nearly 30 international and Estonian companies are represented.



Participating companies are Rohde & Schwarz, Textron Systems, PZL, L3 TRL Technology, Teledyne Defence & Space, SAAB, Chemring Technology Solution, AP Flyer, Patria, Glenair Nordic AB, Novator Solutions&National Instruments, CRFS Ltd, Communications Audit UK Ltd, Sagax Communications, SAAB Medav Technologies, Decodio AG, Battlespace Simulations, Hidrolab, Procitec, Tehnoturg-T Raadiosidekeskus, Milrem Robotics, Threod Systems, Rantelon, Invisible Interdiction, Sensofusion, and Allen Vanguard.



A total of 29 countries are represented – Estonia, Turkey, Latvia, Hungary, Singapore, Poland, Indonesia, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Bahrein, Saudi Arabia, Lithuania, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Taiwan, the USA, Canada, the UAE, and the UK.



Within the framework of the event, anti-drone communication interference systems were tested yesterday, and the day before yesterday, at the Defence League’s Utsali target range, in Tartu County, where the Estonian company Rantelon was also present with its jammers.



The Electronic Warfare and Military Cyber Live 2019: Delivering Knowledge Through Demonstration is being organised by the Estonian Ministry of Defence, the Estonian Defence Industry Association, and the British company Tangent Link. The event is aimed to end-users.



-ends-

