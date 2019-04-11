Saab Receives Order for Carl-Gustaf Ammunition to the Australian Army

(Source: Saab; issued April 11, 2019)

Saab has received an order for deliveries of Carl-Gustaf® ammunition to the Australian Army, the total order value is SEK 168 million and deliveries are expected to take place in 2020.



In September 2018, the Australian Army placed an order for deliveries of the newest version of the system – Carl-Gustaf M4.



“We are happy to see that the Australian Army keeps investing in the Carl-Gustaf system and we are proud of the trust our customer puts in Saab. This order demonstrates the continued strong belief in the Carl-Gustaf system and the state-of-the-art ammunition delivered from Saab. The wide range of variations of Carl-Gustaf ammunition brings a true tactical flexibility to the user,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



Saab’s world-leading weapon system Carl-Gustaf has a long and distinguished service history all around the world, including the Nordic and Baltic region. Employing a wide range of ammunition types, the Carl-Gustaf system allows dismounted soldiers to take on multiple challenges – from neutralising armoured vehicles to clearing obstacles and defeating enemies in buildings. The Carl-Gustaf system, which has been sold to more than 40 countries, is successively being developed with new ammunition types and enhanced capabilities.



This order was booked during Q4 2018.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

