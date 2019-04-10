U.S. Navy P-8A and Destroyer Join JSDF Search for Japanese F-35A Pilot

(Source: US Navy; issued April 10, 2019)

A US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft taking off. A P-8 aircraft and a US Navy destroyer have joined the search for the missing Japanese F-35 pilot. (USN file photo)

MISAWA, Japan --- U.S. Navy P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and a guided-missile destroyer are assisting Japanese-led search and rescue efforts for the pilot of a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A missing since Apr. 9.



The F-35A lost radar contact approximately 85 miles east of Misawa Air Base.



A P-8A joined JASDF aircraft and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force ships searching the area overnight.



Additional flights are continuing today.



Guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) is sailing to the search area now.



U.S. 7th Fleet provides security alongside allies and partners throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet operates roughly 50-70 ships and submarines and 140 aircraft with approximately 20,000 Sailors.



The P-8A aircraft are assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 and Patrol Squadron (VP) 5. Both squadrons are homeported in Jacksonville, Fla. and are on rotational deployments to 7th Fleet out of Misawa, Japan.



Stethem is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan.



-ends-

