(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 10, 2019

The Advanced Hawkeye, for which Northrop has just been awarded a $3.2 billion contract, is gradually entering service with the US Navy and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (NGC photo)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $3,169,708,972 for modification P00006 to definitize the previously awarded E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Lot 7 advance acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1037) to a multi-year fixed-price-incentive-firm contract.



This modification provides for the procurement of 24 full-rate production Lots 7-11 E-2D AHE aircraft.



Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (20 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (19 percent); Syracuse, New York (19 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (5 percent); El Segundo, California (5 percent); Menlo Park, California (4 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2 percent); Air-sur-l'Adour, France (2 percent); Owego, New York (2 percent); Woodland Hills, California (1 percent); Greenlawn, New York (1 percent); Edgewood, New York (1 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (1 percent); Marlboro, Massachusetts (1 percent); Independence, Ohio (1 percent); West Chester, Ohio (1 percent); Torrance, California (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (14 percent).



Work is expected to be completed in August 2026. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $943,584,001 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



