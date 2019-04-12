Hensoldt to Acquire Major Parts of Nexeya Activities

(Source: Hensoldt; issued April 12, 2019)

MUNICH / PARIS --- Hensoldt, the leading independent sensor solutions house has agreed to acquire the major part of the activities of Nexeya, Chatenay/France, a provider of services and electronics solutions for defence and commercial customers. The closing is expected after obtaining all necessary approvals in the third quarter of 2019.



Hensoldt will acquire Nexeya's test and integration and services business as well as major parts of its mission management and power conversion businesses. The acquired activities represent a turnover of around €95 million and a workforce of approximately 620 employees.



"Nexeya strengthens our industrial base particularly in France, improving customer access and enhancing our product portfolio", said Thomas Müller, CEO of Hensoldt. "Furthermore, the acquisition boosts our strategy of developing commercial markets, creating new opportunities in the area of services. Thus, the move is in line with the acquisitions made in the last two years in the areas of avionics, security and industrial engineering."



"Hensoldt has been present in France since 2018 with its subsidiary Hensoldt France SAS, with product lines in the field of communication and IFF. This is an exciting new chapter for our growth story in the important French market. Our complementary product portfolios provide opportunities for innovative product combinations and new developments", Thomas Müller said. "Nexeya will benefit from increased global and segmental market access, investment capacities and human skills using the continuously growing Hensoldt sales and marketing network".



The space activities of Nexeya as well as certain defence activities are not part of the transaction, they will be retained by the current shareholder.



