Collins Aerospace Expands High Frequency Data Link (HFDL) Network with First Ground Station in South Korea Supporting Long Range Communications Worldwide

(Source: Collin Aerospace; issued April 12, 2019)

SHANGHAI --- Collins Aerospace Systems has implemented its first High Frequency Data Link (HFDL) Ground Station in Korea’s South Jeolla Province, which will enhance the company’s air-to-ground communication services in the North-Pacific region. This new station joins 15 other HFDL ground stations located around the world.



Collins Aerospace is actively expanding its ground station network to ensure high frequency (HF) coverage is available from multiple locations in regions such as Asia Pacific where there is significant oceanic traffic requiring long-range communications -- often when VHF and satellite are not available. Collins, which provides the world’s only HFDL system, implemented its first HFDL ground station in 1998.



HFDL is an ACARS communications media used to exchange data such as Aeronautical Operational Control (AOC) messages, Controller Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC) messages and Automatic Dependent Surveillance (ADS) messages between aircraft end-systems and corresponding ground-based HFDL systems. Through the HF radio waves, HFDL ground stations can provide data link communications to HFDL-equipped aircraft operating anywhere in the world, including over the polar routes, thus ensuring pilots can always communicate with someone on the ground.



“The number of HFDL-equipped aircraft, which has continued to grow at a steady pace, currently stands at more than 3,500,” said Clotilde Rehel, senior director of program management for Commercial Aviation and Network Services with Collins Aerospace. “With more than 120 different customers worldwide our proven technology is helping each customer fly even more safely across the global skies.”



Collins’ HFDL service is part of the company’s GLOBALink suite of services and is interoperable with VHF, VDL Mode 2 (VDLM2), Inmarsat and Iridium satellite services.





