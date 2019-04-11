RUAG STC Integrates Customized Avionics and Night Vision Capabilities for Two New Airbus Helicopters H125

(Source: RUAG; issued April 11, 2019)

EMMEN, Switzerland --- RUAG has designed, developed and integrated a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) featuring Night Vision Imaging Systems (NVIS) for the new Airbus Helicopters, Inc. H125. RUAG realized the STC on behalf of customers Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) and Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB).



Approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the STC is specifically designed to maximize situational awareness for all mission flights, day or night. RUAG integrated the customized avionics package, NVIS and cockpit upgrade STC on two new Airbus Helicopters H125 (formerly AS350), belonging to FOCA and STSB. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Airbus Helicopters, delivered both aircraft directly to RUAG in Alpnach, Switzerland, from their production line in France.



“OEMs, like Airbus Helicopters, rely on our comprehensive capabilities to provide customized solutions for their customers’ helicopters,” explains Claudio Zeiter, Team Leader Commercial Helicopter Services, RUAG. FOCA took delivery of the completed aircraft, according to schedule.



“Our teams fly complex helicopter missions, day and night, to satisfy our mandate as first responders in aviation emergencies and investigations. To be successful, pilots, ground crew and the helicopter must all be integrated into a state-of-the-art environment which maximizes situational awareness,” states the operator. “Safety and mission effectiveness are paramount and rely heavily on our ability to accurately assess conditions at any given point in time. Including NVIS in our requirements is critical to achieving success,” they confirm. “We are pleased to have partnered with RUAG on this project. Their helicopter specialists provided a complete package, precisely designed and integrated according to our objectives,”.



The Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) focuses on reducing cockpit workload, extending mission adaptability, enhancing aircraft versatility and minimizing operational costs. In addition to NVIS, RUAG has integrated fifteen different modification packages to the two new H125 making them the most technologically advanced helicopters of their type. Tactical direction finders, interfaced to an advanced digital map computer, provide a complete mission system to improve tracking during demanding Search and Rescue (SAR) missions. The state-of-the-art avionics package ensures clear and precise situational awareness.



