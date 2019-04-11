Elbit Systems Awarded $30 Million Contract to Provide High-Precision Guided Mortar Munitions to an Asia-Pacific Country

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued April 11, 2019)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded an approximately $30 million contract to supply STYLET, a precise Guided Mortar Munition (GMM) to a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a two-year period.



With a range of 1000-8500m, STYLET is a multi-mode GPS/INS guided 120mm GMM that is designed for tactical combat units and Special-Forces. STYLET's high accuracy of less than 10 meters Circular Error Probable (CEP) provides ground forces with an affordable precise solution that is easy and quick to operate, increasing their operational effectiveness while sharply reducing collateral damage.



Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, commented, "We are proud of the introduction of this new round into our portfolio of precise Guided Mortar Munitions. We see a growing demand for high-precision guided munitions that are also economically efficient. This contract award underscores the Company's significantly improved positioning in the ordnance area in general, and in the area of precise guided munitions in particular, following the acquisition of IMI Systems."





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.



