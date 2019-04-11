Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN Selected by Air Premia for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

(Source: Rolls-Royce; issued April 11, 2019)

Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines have been selected by new Korean airline Air Premia to power 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.



The airline will operate the latest version of the Trent 1000, the Trent 1000 TEN (Thrust, Efficiency and New Technology), which incorporates technologies from the Trent XWB engine, offering high fuel efficiency and low noise.



Dr Jong Chul Kim, CEO Air Premia, said: “We are pleased to select the Trent 1000 to power the very first aircraft for our fleet. We have great confidence in Rolls-Royce and its capabilities and look forward to it powering our aircraft in service.”



Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President – Civil Aerospace, said: “This is a great endorsement of our Trent 1000 engine and we warmly welcome Air Premia into our family of engine operators. We look forward to working with them and wish them every success with their new enterprise.”



Air Premia has also selected the Rolls-Royce flagship long term TotalCare support service which maximises aircraft availability.



The airline will use its 787-9 aircraft on routes of more than six hours to North America, Europe and Oceania. It plans to start services in 2020 with long-haul services from 2021.



The Trent 1000 has powered the first flight and entry into service of every version of the Dreamliner – the 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 and incorporates technology that contributes to the Dreamliner achieving 20 per cent greater efficiency than the aircraft it replaces, as well as having half the noise footprint of previous-generation aircraft.



