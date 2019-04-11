Airbus Appoints New Executive Committee Led by CEO Guillaume Faury

(Source: Airbus; issued April 11, 2019)

I’m honoured to be leading #Airbus into the future of flight as CEO. In a period of exceptional change we’ll be writing the next chapter of this great company, using our pioneering spirit to strive for sustainable growth, always putting customer satisfaction first. pic.twitter.com/ryW1ZSmR4a — Guillaume Faury (@GuillaumeFaury) April 11, 2019

AMSTERDAM --- Airbus SE has appointed a new Executive Committee led by Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury, following approval from the Board of Directors. The changes are effective immediately.The Executive Committee supports the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in his duty of managing the day-to-day operations of Airbus’ business and is the Company’s top executive body. It comprises the Heads of Divisions and major Functions.“We are in a period of exceptional change in our industry and we need to prepare Airbus for the opportunities and challenges ahead,” said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. “With our pioneering spirit we can build on our past success to prepare the Airbus of tomorrow in order to better serve our customers, increase our competitiveness and grow in a sustainable way. We will utilise new digital technologies to optimise our industrial system and open up new market opportunities while prioritising customer satisfaction.“Our organisation and ways of working will evolve over time and allow all Airbus employees to contribute to the future success of the Company. The new Executive Committee is united in the goal of creating value for all stakeholders while upholding our values and behaving with the right mindset. I’d like to thank the Board of Directors for their endorsement of this new top management team.”Besides CEO Guillaume Faury, the following top managers form the Airbus Executive Committee:-- Dominik Asam, Chief Financial Officer-- Thierry Baril, Chief Human Resources Officer-- Jean-Brice Dumont, Executive Vice-President Engineering-- Bruno Even, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Helicopters-- John Harrison, General Counsel-- Dirk Hoke, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Defence and Space-- Julie Kitcher, Executive Vice-President Communications & Corporate Affairs-- Philippe Mhun, Executive Vice-President Programmes & Services-- Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer-- Michael Schöllhorn, Chief Operations Officer-- Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology OfficerAirbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.-ends-