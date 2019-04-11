S-400 Triumf SAM Systems in Crimea Train to Track and Engage Air Targets

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 11, 2019)

The S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems of the air defence formation deployed in Crimea, Southern Military District, trained to identify, track and engage air targets in the area of responsibility by electronic missile launches.



The planned combat training activities amid the NATO Sea Shield 2019 joint naval exercises.



A squadron of Su-34 fighter-bomber simulated the air targets when making a flight from a home airfield in the Rostov region to an airfield on the Peninsula, where the crews successfully practised bombing.



The joint NATO exercises Sea Shield 2019 are held from April 8, 2019 in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, in which ships and aircraft of the United States, Bulgaria, Canada, Greece, the Netherlands, Turkey and Romania take part, in cooperation with representatives of the Georgian and Ukrainian armed forces.



Earlier, the National Centre for State Defence Control of the Russian Federation noted that in order to quickly respond to possible extraordinary situations, "the forces of the Black Sea Fleet are taking a set of measures to monitor actions of NATO ships in the Black Sea".



"Reconnaissance ships as well as a surface action group, Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems, naval aviation aircraft have taken on duty in the designated areas", clarified the Russian military.



