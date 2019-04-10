Germany Sees 8.86 Billion Euro Cost to Operate Tornado Jets to 2030 (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published April 10, 2019)

By Andrea Shalal

According to @usairforce FY2018 Acquisition Report, released Tuesday, the average #F35 unit cost is $143.3 million - just 2.2% lower than in 2012.https://t.co/ElmmNiirra (p 27)

This is *70 % * higher than the $89.2m unit cost claimed by @LockheedMartin pic.twitter.com/ScElg0HdMT — Giovanni de Briganti (@JoedeBrig) April 3, 2019

BERLIN --- The German Defence Ministry estimates it will cost nearly 9 billion euros to keep its aging fleet of 93 Tornado fighter jets flying until 2030, according to a classified document provided to German lawmakers this week.The steep cost forecast includes 5.64 billion euros to maintain the warplanes, which first entered service in 1983, 1.62 billion euros to design replacements for obsolete parts, and 1.58 billion euros to procure them, according to the document, which was viewed by Reuters.Germany in January decided to pick either the Eurofighter or Boeing Co’s F/A-18E/F fighter jet to replace its Tornado fleet in coming years, dropping Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighter from a tender worth billions of euros.But neither the F/A-18 nor the Eurofighter, built by Airbus, Britain’s BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo SpA, are currently certified to carry U.S. nuclear weapons, as required under Germany’s obligations to NATO. (end of excerpt)-ends-