Milrem Signs Contract for the Latvian BV206 Maintenance

(Source: Patria; issued April 12, 2019)

Patria’s subsidiary Milrem LCM has signed a framework agreement for the maintenance and repair of BV206 tracked vehicles with the Logistics Command of the Latvian National Armed Forces. The agreement is valid for eight years.



There are around a hundred BV206 vehicles with different configurations in Latvia. Most of the repairs are extensive, and Milrem will work in close cooperation with Patria’s Finnish subsidiary Millog, that has a solid experience of BV206 including upgrade packages.



“We are looking forward to a close cooperation with the Latvian Armed Forces and to grow it further. We have a solid know-how of partnerships with defence forces in life-cycle support services, particularly in northern Europe. And we believe that this agreement is a good basis for us to grow further in the Baltic countries”, says Ugis Romanovs, Managing Director of Milrem SIA in Latvia.



Milrem LCM is a subsidiary of Patria and a part of its International Support Partnerships business unit. Patria owns 60% of Milrem LCM and 40% is owned by Mootor Grupp. Milrem LCM provides services for the defence and security sector offering life cycle support services for heavy and armored vehicles, weapon systems and other military equipment. The company provides maintenance and repair works for the Estonian Defence Forces' XA-180, XA-188 and CV90 as well as other military vehicles in Tallinn and Võru. Milrem SIA is the Latvian subsidiary of Milrem LCM.





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life-cycle support services and technology solutions. Net sales totaled EUR 476.1 million in 2018, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



