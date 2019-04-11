Enabling Multinational Cooperation: NSPA General Manager Addresses the Conference of National Armament Directors

NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) General Manager, Peter Dohmen, addressed the NATO Conference of National Armament Directors (CNAD) in Brussels today. Mr Dohmen highlighted some of the initiatives taking place at NSPA that support the CNAD’s goal of enhancing multinational cooperation in support of enabling defence efforts.



The General Manager highlighted how NSPA effectively supports the CNAD’s high visibility projects and other important multinational projects through acquisition, life cycle management and procurement. Key projects include NSPA’s engagement in the NATO Alliance Future Surveillance and Control initiative, the Precision Guided Munitions project in which NSPA facilitated nations commonly acquiring ammunition and the Multi-Role Tanker Transport fleet currently comprising eight aircraft capable of air-to-air refuelling and large-scale transport.



Mr Dohmen explained how NSPA was able to take a strategic level aspiration from the CNAD (enabling multinational capability cooperation) and translate it into practical results. NSPA’s support to Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) is a good example where NSPA capabilities could support a CNAD initiative.



NSPA provides a forum for nations to address their capability gaps and also manages various GBAD systems through Support Partnerships. This includes the full life cycle management approach to support various PATRIOT user nations, but also support to national missile defence systems like the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).



“NSPA is ideally placed to help the CNAD reach its goal of improving multinational capability cooperation. With over 300 members participating in 31 Support Partnerships, NSPA facilitates the use of more than 90 weapon systems representing a wide spectrum of capabilities,” stated Mr Dohmen. “We will continue to strive to be NATO’s premier acquisition, life-cycle management and service provider delivering a broad spectrum of capabilities,” he concluded.



