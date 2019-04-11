NATO Exercises with Romanian Navy in the Black Sea

(Source: NATO Allied Maritime Command; issued April 11, 2019)

BLACK SEA --- Five ships from Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) are participating in the annual Romanian-led naval exercise Sea Shield in the Black Sea April 5-13.



This year, more than 20 ships and crews from Romania, Bulgaria, Canada, Greece, the Netherlands and Turkey are working with Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) from the US and Turkey to conduct the exercise designed to practice joint warfare tactics and techniques used against underwater, surface and air threats.



In addition, the Romanian Air Force is providing MIG 21 LanceR and F-16 air defense threats specialized units including Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) divers, the 243 Radioelectronics and Observation Brigade, the Marine Hydrographic Directorate, the Center 110 Communications and Information Technology, the Center for Information Technology and Cybernetics are providing specific support from the shore.



"Sea Shield is an excellent exercise for the Standing NATO Maritime Group,” said SNMG2 Commander, Commodore Boudewijn Boots. "It offers the opportunity to work together with NATO Allies that border the Black Sea to ensure interoperability and readiness.”



SNMG2 currently consists of flagship Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Evertsen, Bulgarian Navy frigate BGS Drazki, Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Toronto, Romanian Naval Forces frigate ROS Regele Ferdinand and Turkish Navy frigate TCG Yildirim. SNMG2 is conducting a routine patrol in the Black Sea as part of their annual schedule of operations. While in the Black Sea, the group has conducted port visits in Odesa, Ukraine, Poti, Georgia and Constanta, Romania.



