Air Force Deploys New Radar for Safer Warplane Landing

(Source: Yonhap News Agency; issued April 15, 2019)

SEOUL --- South Korea's Air Force has deployed a new, indigenous radar system designed to help warplanes land safely in risky operational scenarios, including adverse weather conditions, Seoul's state arms procurement agency said Monday.



The armed service installed a precision approach radar (PAR) at the 1st Fighter Wing in Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, last month, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA). It plans to deploy it to other key military airports, in steps, by 2023.



The PAR is a guidance system to provide an approaching plane with optimal information for safe landing, particularly when the plane has difficulties flying toward a runway due to bad weather or a malfunctioning instrument landing system.



The government and the local defense firm, LIG Nex1, jointly invested 20 billion won (US$17.6 million) in the PAR project in November 2012 and successfully developed the radar in late 2015.



DAPA anticipated that South Korea can export the radar system to Latin America, eastern Europe and elsewhere, as the system is widely used by airports around the world.



-ends-

