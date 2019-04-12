Take Part in the 2nd Cycle of the Call for Proposals for the “Man Machine Teaming” Project

(Source: Dassault Aviation; issued April 12, 2019)

The aim of the Man Machine Teaming (MMT) project is to prepare the artificial intelligence technologies necessary for combat aircraft of the future. It was officially launched on March 16th, 2018 in the presence of Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, and Joël Barre, Delegate General for Armaments.



Entrusted to Dassault Aviation and Thales, who already have recognized expertise in man-machine interfaces and aeronautical combat systems, MMT expects one quarter of its studies to be entrusted to laboratories, innovative SMEs and start-ups specializing in artificial intelligence, robotics and new man/machine interfaces.



The objective is to create an industrial ecosystem for detecting innovations, assessing them and in the long term see them mature and be used in the development of future fighter aircraft, starting from the Rafale’s mid-life update by 2030.



After the initial call-for-proposal cycle, the DGA selected a first batch of 19 studies, for periods ranging from 6 to 18 months’ work. They involve 8 medium-sized businesses and small businesses, including 4 start-ups, as well as 10 laboratories from 6 different French regions.



