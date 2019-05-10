Request for Information Offensive Anti-Surface Warfare (OASuW) Analysis of Alternatives (AoA) Update

(Source: US Naval Air Systems Command; issued April 12, 2019)

This announcement constitutes a Request for Information (RFI) of key capabilities, technical readiness levels, cost, schedule and risks associated analyzing the trade space for the Offensive Anti Surface Warfare (OASuW) AoA update.This update expands the Next Generation Land Attack Weapon AoA to include Naval TACAIR with the objective to inform DoN next generation strike weapon roadmaps.The goal of this RFI is to provide industry an opportunity to inform the government of relevant information regarding maturity, manufacturability, sustainment, and affordability of existing and emerging technologies that may support future air launched Surface Warfare (SuW) and land strike capabilities in the 2030 timeframe. The study will examine the performance and cost trade space for this mission in the 2030 timeframe.1. Notification to attend Industry Day 30 April 20192. Industry Day Registration 10 May 20193. Industry Day 20 May 20194. Responses Due 28 June 20191.2 ATTACHMENTS:1) Cost Data Template to assist the Government team to quickly summarize the various concept(s) information.2) Detailed List of Information to assist the Government in modeling the concept(s).The OASuW Update effort will examine potential solutions to be employed from aircraft against maritime and land targets in a range of environments. The trade space will be assessed with respect to concept capabilities; mission effectiveness; technical and operational risk; development and total ownership cost; and overall system value. Responses to this RFI should provide the Navy with distinct alternatives as well as emerging and existing technologies that could be applied to the OASuW solution set. While the analysis is focused on the OASuW mission area, candidate concepts will be assessed against maritime and fixed, relocatable, moving and hardened land targets. The target set will be discussed at the Industry Day presentation.It is the intent of this AoA Update to analyze individual and combinations (Family of Systems (FOS) and System of Systems (SOS)) of existing weapons, modifications to existing weapons, ongoing demonstration efforts, new weapon designs, and enabling capabilities to determine the most cost-effective manner in which to achieve multiple levels of operational capabilities at acceptable level of operational risk. Furthermore, elements from various submissions may be utilized in government-led concept engineering trade studies to identify additional potential approaches.Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is requesting concepts, systems, subsystems, and technologies that might be part of a material solution (or multiple solutions). The primary interest areas are associated with the air vehicle itself. This includes airframe, propulsion, guidance, navigation, control, communication, payload, and warhead. Also consideration to the following as applicable; interoperability, autonomy in denied environment, weapon to weapon communications and collaboration in RF denied environment, logistics/product support (all elements), CVN Handling, CVN compatible container, self-targeting capability, WSESRB compliance Subsystems associated with encasement devices are also of interest, as well as those associated with mission planning, C2 and launch (integration, launch and guidance control, launcher equipment).Respondents should provide information on system and/or subsystems that include proposed weapon system Concepts of Employment (CONEMP), maintenance and logistics concepts and schedule and cost risks. Estimates of system and subsystem technology readiness levels (TRLs), integration readiness levels (IRLs), manufacturing readiness levels (MRLs), and, if available, initial technology maturation (TMS) strategies. A description of how the weapon system and/or subsystem fit into the overarching infrastructure may also be addressed.The NGLAW system may be launched from the F-35 (interior and exterior carriage), F/A-18, Next Generation Fighter, and P-8 Aircraft.RFI submissions for both system and subsystems should address:1) A concept overview with description, diagrams, and interfaces;2) Key technology characterizations and inputs to enable Life cycle cost estimates and schedule associated with RDT&E, Procurement, and Sustainment;3) Key performance characteristics to enable effectiveness modeling and assessment.4) TRL, IRL, and MRL assessments.5) Specifically, how the solution is leveraging previous and existing DoD investments (with budget PE and name), IR&D, and commercial projectsLists of desired information for both weapon system performance and cost analysis are included in this RFI. For complete weapon system concepts the RFI responses should include, but not be limited to:1) A concept overview with description, diagrams, and interfaces to include maximum standoff range, flight profile, terminal maneuvers, lethality, signatures, an illustration of concept geometry, location of major subsystems, and mass properties.2) A discussion of the implications of maritime employment should be provided, as well as key parameters of interest to aircraft attributes (e.g., compatibility, interoperability, safety, etc.). The response should provide sufficient fidelity to establish the technical credibility of the design, as well as define the ground rules, assumptions and methodologies utilized for performance and mass properties estimates.3) To the extent possible, provide key assumptions and rationale for use in developing life cycle costs/schedule associated with RDT&E, Procurement, and Sustainment4) A description of the CONEMP for systems in the operational context. The CONEMP should discuss how mission tasks will be allocated across Joint Force assets to mitigate capability gaps. It should also include enabling capabilities and kill-chain support requirements such as targeting, command and control, and communications.5) A description of growth potential. This includes the ability to be incrementally upgraded due to evolving threat environments that may affect one or more of the OASuW capability requirements and/or the future availability of "game changing technologies" (e.g., energetics).6) Capability for alternative mission attributes, such as EA/EW, ISR&T, SIGINT and decoy.Cost data:The effort will consider cost data, including estimating relationships, methodologies and cost drivers in order to understand the optimal solution set to meet the capability requirements. Data sources and points of contact for relevant past or ongoing efforts, as well as potential capabilities, to include system and subsystem relationships for use in estimating cost and schedule should also be provided in the RFI response. Responses for each weapon system concept should include a completed RFI Cost Data Template. The template provides cost related areas of interest and formats. Ideas and inputs regarding affordability initiatives and cost reduction techniques can be provided and will be assessed in the study.In support of this effort, a classified Industry Day is scheduled for 20 May 2019 at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. The study team will present information related to the study and field questions from respondents. The Government team intends to conduct breakout sessions with individual respondents during Industry Day, upon request.Unclassified questions can be submitted to Mr. Brian Kelly (brian.p.kelly@navy.mil) prior to the Industry Day; classified questions up to SECRET can be submitted to Mr. Brian Kelly (brian.p.kelly@navy.smil.mil).The deadline for Industry Day registration is 10 May 2019. Additional details about Industry Day (building number, classified visit requests, etc.) will be provided. Interested respondents are advised that the Government CSS described in the Data Protection section below will be in attendance.-ends-