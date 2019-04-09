EXPAL’s Extended Range 155mm Ammunition Successfully Passes the Reception Tests of the Spanish Army

(Source: EXPAL; issued April 09, 2019)

CÁDIZ, Spain --- EXPAL’s Extended Range 155mm ammunition successfully passes the reception tests of the Spanish Army, carried out in the last weeks at the Torregorda Test Center in Cádiz. The firing tests were attended by the delegations of the Logistical Support Command of the Spanish Army, the Field Artillery Command of the Spanish Army and the Marine Infantry of the Naval Force, accompanied by the General Director of EXPAL, Pedro Sallent.



This new ammunition, developed in collaboration with the Spanish General Direction of Armament and Materia (DGAM), the Spanish Ministry of Defense and the Logistical Support Command of the Spanish Army (MALE), is an important advance in benefits compared to conventional ammunition by increasing the safety and the effectiveness of the operations; as well as extending the range up to 40km.



Pedro Sallent emphasizes the "long and profitable relationship of collaboration that EXPAL has maintained for many years with the Logistical Support Command of the Spanish Army (MALE), the Army and the Ministry of Defense, both in the supply of products and services as well as the joint development of new solutions".



The development of this extended range ammunition is part of an agreement signed in 2018 between the Spanish Army and EXPAL to supply with munition the 155mm howitzers SIAC 52 caliber and M109A5 39 caliber. The supply agreement consists of extended range projectiles equipped with base bleed unit, modular charges and EC-102 electronic fuze.



EXPAL’s Extended Range munition



Extended Range ammunition seeks to answer to the most demanding requirements of Armed Forces, improving range, effects and safety.



With that purpose, EXPAL applies aerodynamic designs and advanced energetic materials, to increase the range and the latest generation electronic fuzes, to maximize the effects.



The company has the necessary capabilities and technologies to offer these types of solutions through the in-house production and integration of all key components and a complex manufacturing process.





EXPAL Systems is a global defense and security company. We offer high-end technology products, services and solutions to meet the current and future needs of Air, Land and Sea Armed Forces. We are a trusted ally in over 60 countries adding safety, precision and advanced systems to any mission. EXPAL manages the entire life-cycle of ammunition, from R&D and manufacturing to maintenance and integration services, up to our leading demilitarization solutions.



