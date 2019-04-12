Future USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. Keel Authenticated

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued April 12, 2019)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. --- The keel for the future USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29) was laid April 12 during a ceremony at Huntington Ingalls Industries Ingalls Shipbuilding Division.



Shana McCool and Kate Oja, who are the ship’s sponsors and granddaughters of the namesake, authenticated the keel by etching their initials into the keel plate. This tradition symbolically recognizes the joining of modular components, and it is the beginning of the ship.



“We are honored to have Ms. McCool and Ms. Oja with us today to recognize this major ship event,” Capt. Brian Metcalf, LPD 17 class program manager for Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships, said. “The San Antonio class has proven essential to expeditionary warfighters, and we are excited to bring the 13th and final ship of the Flight I configuration to the fleet.”



The ship is named in honor of Navy veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, Capt. Richard M. McCool, Jr. and is the Navy’s 13th San Antonio class amphibious transport dock ship. McCool was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1945 for the heroism he displayed after his ship was attacked by kamikaze aircraft in the Battle of Okinawa. Despite suffering from shrapnel wounds and painful burns, he led efforts to battle a blazing fire on his ship and rescue injured sailors.



Fabrication on LPD 29 began July 30, 2018, and it is scheduled to be delivered in 2023. Eleven San Antonio class ships have been delivered to date, the most recent being USS Portland (LPD 27), which was commissioned in 2018. LPD 28 and 29 will serve as transition ships to LPD 30, the first ship of the Flight II. LPD 17 Flight II ships will replace the Navy’s aging LSD 41/49 class ships.



The LPD 17 San Antonio class amphibious transport dock ships are designed to transport and deploy combat and support elements of Marine Expeditionary Units and Brigades. The LPD 17 Flight I ships carry approximately 720 troops and can transport air cushion or amphibious assault vehicles. These ships support amphibious assault, special operations and expeditionary warfare missions through the 21st century.



As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and special warfare craft.



-ends-

