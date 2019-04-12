Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 12, 2019)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $21,607,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification (P00002) to previously awarded contract FA8681-18-D-0007 for GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator sustainment.



This modification extends the ordering period an additional four years and increases the order ceiling price to cover the extension.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by July 18, 2023. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $26,407,000. No funds are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

