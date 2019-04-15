Reply to Today's Query on Status of MINDEF/SAF's F-35 Acquisition Following Japanese F-35 Crash

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued April 15, 2019)

Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Air Force will acquire four F-35 Joint Strike Fighters (JSFs) initially, with an option of a subsequent eight if we decide to proceed.



This will allow us to conduct a full evaluation of the aircraft's capabilities and suitability. We have a stringent and rigorous evaluation process, and are closely monitoring accident investigations conducted by the relevant foreign agencies.



We will ensure that the F-35 JSF meets our requirements, and is safe to operate before acquiring it for our defence needs.



-ends-

