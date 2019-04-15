Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Air Force will acquire four F-35 Joint Strike Fighters (JSFs) initially, with an option of a subsequent eight if we decide to proceed.
This will allow us to conduct a full evaluation of the aircraft's capabilities and suitability. We have a stringent and rigorous evaluation process, and are closely monitoring accident investigations conducted by the relevant foreign agencies.
We will ensure that the F-35 JSF meets our requirements, and is safe to operate before acquiring it for our defence needs.
-ends-