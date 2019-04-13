South Korea Signs $1B Submarine Contract with Indonesia

(Source: The Korea Times; posted April 13, 2019)

The April 12 ceremony during which Indonesia signed an order for a second batch of three 1,400-tonne submarines to be built by South Korea’s Daewoo. (DAPA photo)

South Korea was awarded a $1.02 billion contract to deliver three 1,400-ton submarines to Indonesia, according to multiple press reports.



Seoul's Defense Acquisition Program Administration took part in the signing ceremony in Bandung, Indonesia. The deal was signed between South Korean company Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering and the Indonesian government, Newsis reported Friday.



The 1,400-ton submarine the South Korean firm will be building for Indonesia is expected to be an upgraded version of the 1,200-ton Type 209 submarine in use in the South Korean navy, according to the report.



The Type 209 is a class of diesel-electric attack submarine. The submarine Daewoo is to build will accommodate 40 crewmembers and include eight launchers capable of shooting torpedoes, mines and missiles.



The submarines will be delivered to Indonesia by the first half of 2026 and a product of joint construction at PT PAL Indonesia, a shipyard.



The contract is the first submarine deal South Korea has been awarded since 2011, when Seoul supplied Jakarta with three submarines.



DAPA head Wang Jung-hong said Friday the two countries "once again made mutual reciprocal defense cooperation."



Wang also asked Indonesia for "support for the success" of the KFX/IFX fighter aircraft program, a joint venture.



News 1 reported Indonesia is a key partner for South Korea, under President Moon Jae-in's New Southern Policy.



A source at DAPA told News 1 the government and "related agencies" cooperated closely to obtain the contract.



(ends)



Indonesia Getting Three More Nagapasa-Class Diesel-Electric Submarines

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 12, 2019)

By Daniel Darling

Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense inked a $1.02 billion agreement with South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) on April 12 for three follow-on Type 209/1400 diesel-electric submarines (SSKs). These submarines were included as an option within the original $1.1 billion contract between the two parties that was signed on December 20, 2011.



That contract involved three of DSME’s 400-ton Chang Bogo-class diesel-electric submarines, built for the South Korean Navy based on the German HDW Type 209 design. The first two of these submarines – referred to in Indonesian service as the Nagapasa class – were built by DSME at its local shipyard in South Korea and have both been commissioned.



Under the contract, the tools and technology necessary for construction of the third unit were then transferred to Indonesia’s state-owned PT PAL, which is undertaking production at its facilities in Surabaya, East Java. That vessel – which will be named KRI Alugoro (pennant number 405) once in service – was launched by PT PAL on April 11 at its Semarang Dock.



Negotiations regarding the latest contract had been ongoing since January. Under the optioned agreement, PT PAL will assume a greater workshare role with each submarine, though it will not undertake wholesale production



-ends-

