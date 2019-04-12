Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 12, 2019)

A B-1B bomber on a high-speed dash with full reheat. Boeing has won a contract to support US Air Force B-1B and B-52H bombers for the next decade, which also includes modification and upgrades. (USAF photo)

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $14,314,300,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the modification, modernization, engineering, sustainment and test of the B-1/B-52 weapons systems.



This B-1/B-52 Flexible Acquisition and Sustainment contract provides for the upcoming modernization and sustainment efforts to increase lethality, enhance survivability, improve supportability, and increase responsiveness.



Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is expected to be complete by April 11, 2029. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,215,568 are being obligated on the first task order at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8628-19-D-1000).



-ends-

