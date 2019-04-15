Army Concludes New Equipment Training for Gray Eagle Extended Range

(Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.; issued April 15, 2019)

SAN DIEGO --– The U.S. Army has completed its New Equipment Training (NET) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky for the MQ-1C ER Gray Eagle Extended Range. The training covered new maintenance procedures, manuals and ground support equipment associated with the MQ-1C ER, which is a new Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) produced by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI).



The training not only prepared the current Army Company – 160th Foxtrot – to operate MQ-1C ER, it also prepared Echo Company to become the Army’s second Company to be trained to operate the Gray Eagle Extended Range.



“Adding a second Company to operate the MQ-1C ER is a testament to the confidence the Army has in the performance of this UAS,” said David R. Alexander, president, GA-ASI. “The MQ-1C ER provides significant enhancements in capability over the MQ-1C, delivering increased reliability, range and capacity for our Army customer over the previous version.”





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is the leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar.



-ends-

