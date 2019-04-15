Cubic Awarded Contract from New Zealand Ministry of Defence to Deliver Command and Control Capability

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 15, 2019)

SAN DIEGO --- Cubic Corp.'s Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division was awarded a contract from the New Zealand Ministry of Defence to deliver Command and Control (C2) capabilities to support the Network Enabled Army (NEA) program's Tactical Network (TNet) project.



The NEA program is a transformational program to be delivered in four tranches over 12 years and will benefit the New Zealand Army's Land Forces and Special Operations Forces.



The TNet contract is a framework agreement allowing multiple awards over the life of the contract to address current, emerging and future requirements through support of the four tranches. For the initial work scope, Cubic will provide scalable and deployable command post computing solutions based on its DTECH M3-SE and M3X product lines.



The combination of these solutions allows reliable and scalable hyper-enabled operations up and down all echelons of command. Future efforts will include delivery and support of additional hardware as well as technology insertion to provide improved performance while reducing weight and power requirements.



Capabilities delivered through the NEA program will support C4ISR and electronic warfare responses within the land tactical and operating arenas, helping to ensure the NZDF can continue to participate in joint, interagency and multinational operations. Additionally, it will ensure NZDF's forces are able to continue support for future deployments in the South Pacific.



