Acquisition Trends, 2018: Defense Contract Spending Bounces Back

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued April 15, 2019)

Defense Acquisition Trends, 2018: Defense Contract Spending Bounces Back is the latest in an annual series of report examining trends in what DoD is buying, how DoD is buying it, and whom DoD is buying from.This report analyzes the current state of affairs in defense acquisition by combining detailed policy and data analysis to provide a comprehensive overview of the current and future outlook for defense acquisition.This analysis will provide critical insights into what DoD is buying, how DoD is buying it, from whom is DoD buying, and what are the defense components buying using data from the Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS).This analysis provides critical insights into understanding the current trends in the defense industrial base and the implications of those trends on acquisition policy.It discusses our findings on the key issues facing the defense acquisition system in 2018 and are organized into five main sections:1. DoD Spending in a Budgetary Context2. What is DoD Buying?3. Whom is DoD Buying From?4. How is DoD Buying It?5. What Are the Defense Components Buying?-ends-