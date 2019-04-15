Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 15, 2019)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded $201,915,947 for modification P00004 to the previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1021).



This modification provides for long-lead materials, parts, and components for Lot 14 F135 Propulsion systems for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (non-U.S. DoD) participants; and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $201,915,947 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($68,062,565; 33.71 percent); Marine Corps ($34,923,315; 17.3 percent); Navy ($23,607,892; 11.69 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($66,767,551; 33.07 percent); and FMS customers ($8,554,624; 4.23 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

