First Flight of the Brazilian Model of the F-39 Gripen Must Occur This Year

(Source: Brazilian Air Force; issued April 15, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Primeiro voo do modelo brasileiro do F-39 Gripen deve ocorrer este ano.

Brazil’s Combat Aviation completes 74 years of history just as the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) achieves an important milestone in consolidating airpower with the development of the F-39 Gripen multi-purpose aircraft.The single-seat version of the new fighter is in the final assembly stage in Linköping, Sweden. According to the Coordinating Committee of the Combat Aircraft Program (COPAC), the first flight of the Brazilian model with Flight Test Instrumentation (FTI) is expected later this year.The Preliminary Design Review (PDR) of the fuselage of the Brazilian two-seater aircraft is also ready, reports the COPAC’s FX-2 Project Manager. Already, the final design of the front fuselage of the two-seater has begun at the Gripen Design and Development Network (GDDD) in Gavião Peixoto (SP).The program consists of the acquisition of 36 new multi-purpose combat aircraft, which will be delivered from 2021 onwards. "The F-39 Gripen will lead Brazil to the highest global level in terms of sensor integration and operational decision support capability ", said the FX-2 Project Manager, Pilot Colonel Paulo Roberto de Carvalho Júnior.Flight tests with the Gripen E (39-8) test aircraft began in 2017. Since then, according to Saab, all tests have been successful. At the end of last year, the second test aircraft (39-9) successfully completed the first flight. Saab Robin Nordlander was the pilot of the aircraft.During the flight, which lasted 33 minutes, he took action to validate flight characteristics and various test criteria, such as software, radio system and life support system.The Brazilian version will have modern embedded systems, last-generation radar and the capability to use armaments of national manufacture.At 14.1 meters long and 8.6 meters wide, the Gripen reaches more than twice the speed of sound and can withstand load factors over nine times the force of gravity when maneuvering.-ends-