AVX Aircraft and L3 Technologies Unveil Leap-Ahead Design for U.S. Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft-Competitive Prototype

(Source: L3 Technologies; issued April 15, 2019)

AVX Aircraft and L3 Technologies have unveiled a jointly-designed compound helicopters aimed at the US Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA)program, intended to finally find a replacement for the OH-58 Kiowa Warrior (AVX image)