Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) – CONUS Based F-16 Training

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 15, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to TECRO for the continuation of a pilot training program and maintenance / logistics support for F-16 aircraft currently at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona for an estimated cost of $500 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



TECRO has requested a possible sale for the continuation of a pilot training program and maintenance / logistics support for F-16 aircraft currently at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, to include flight training; participation in approved training exercises; inert/dummy training munitions; supply and maintenance support; spares and repair parts; support equipment; program management; publications; documentation; personnel training and training equipment; fuel and fueling services; engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of program and logistical support necessary to sustain a long-term CONUS training program.



The total estimated program cost is $500 million.



This proposed sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96‑8.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security and defensive capability of the recipient, which has been and continues to be an important force for political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.



These services and equipment will support the continuing pilot training program currently at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This program enables the recipient to develop mission ready and experienced pilots through CONUS training. The training provides a "capstone" course that takes experienced pilots and significantly improves their tactical proficiency. Training is a key component of combat effectiveness.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractors will be URS Federal Services, Inc., Germantown, MD and L3, Greenville, Texas. At this time, there are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the recipient. The USAF will provide instruction, flight operations, maintenance support and facilities. Approximately 100 U.S. contractors will provide aircraft maintenance and logistics support for the F-16 aircraft.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

