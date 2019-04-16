OSI Signs Contract with Lockheed Martin Canada to Design the Integrated Bridge and Navigation System for the RCN CSC Ship Program

(Source: OSI Maritime Systems; issued April 16, 2019)

BURNABY, BC --- OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) announced the signing of a contract with Lockheed Martin Canada (LMC) to design the Integrated Bridge and Navigation System (IBNS) for the Royal Canadian Navy Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) Program. Irving Shipbuilding is the CSC Prime Contractor and will build 15 ships at its Halifax Shipyard.



The CSC project, which is part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, will replace both the Iroquois-class destroyers and the Halifax-class multi-role patrol frigates with a single class of ship capable of meeting multiple threats on both the open ocean and the highly complex coastal environment. The CSC project is the largest and most complex shipbuilding initiative in Canada since World War II.





OSI is a leading provider of military Integrated Bridge and Navigation Systems, delivering globally its IBNS solutions to Allied and NATO navies. OSI’s IBNS, known as Integrated Navigation & Tactical System (INTS), is a fully scalable, IMO and NATO STANAG 4564 WECDIS compliant Integrated Bridge System.



INTS has Marine Equipment Directive (MED) Type Approval certification from DNV GL as an Integrated Navigation System. Among key industry standards that are met by INTS are MSC.252(83) and IEC 61924-2 for INS, as well as MSC.302(87) for Bridge Alert Management.



Centred around OSI’s ECPINS, the system integrates selected radars and navigation sensors, providing a comprehensive and cost-effective military IBNS.



In addition to the new CSC contract, OSI has built six systems for the RCN’s Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships program, as well as recently being awarded a contract to provide IBNSs to the RCN’s new Joint Support Ships program.





OSI Maritime Systems has been providing advanced integrated navigation and tactical solutions to military customers for over 20 years. As a pioneer of Warship Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (WECDIS), the company has grown to be a leading provider of integrated navigation and tactical solutions designed for naval and maritime security operations. OSI currently has 20 naval customers from around the world with over 600 warships and submarines operating with its world leading integrated navigation and tactical solutions.



-ends-

